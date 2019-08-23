IronBirds back on field, beats Staten Island, 4-1

Back in action after the two-day New York Penn League All-Star Game break, the Aberdeen IronBirds played five full innings Thursday night, but they were enough to earn a 4-1 win over Staten Island in New York.
The win improved the 'Birds to 36-28, still a game back of Hudson Valley (37-27) in the McNamara Divison, but a half game ahead of Brooklyn (35-28) for the lone wild card playoff spot.
Aberdeen and Staten Island will play game two tonight. First pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
In Thursday’s win, it was Kevin Magee on the mound with another near masterful performance. Magee pitched all five innings, allowing three hits, including a solo home run in the first inning. Magee (5-5) walked none and struck out 10.
Offensively, Aberdeen scored three runs in the second and one in the fourth. Andrew Fregia (run, RBI) and Jean Carmona (run) both had two hits to lead the winners. Joey Ortiz and Mason Janvrin added a hit and RBI each.
Cannon back with 'Birds
With Adley Rutschman’s promotion to Delmarva, catcher Jordan Cannon is back in Aberdeen from Gulf Coast.
Also, outfielder Yusniel Diaz is with Aberdeen on rehab assignment from Bowie.