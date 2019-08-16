IronBirds edged in Tri-City, 4-3, snapping 5-game win streak

The Aberdeen IronBirds late inning magic came up a little short Thursday night, just some 24 hours after Andrew Fregia’s three-run dinger propelled the 'Birds to a come-from-behind win.
Aberdeen fell behind Tri-City again Thursday and despite rallying for two runs late, fell 4-3 to the ValleyCats in New York Penn League play.
The loss dropped Aberdeen to 33-27, but the 'Birds actually gained a half game on Hudson Valley (35-24), who was swept by Connecticut in a double header, 2-1, and 2-1.
Aberdeen and Brooklyn (32-26) are both 2.5 games back in McNamara Division play, while Staten Island (32-27) is 3 games back.
The series finale at Tri-City set for tonight at 7 p.m.
The 'Birds will be back in Aberdeen Saturday to begin a three-game series with Vermont. Games are set for Saturday at 6:05 p.m.; Sunday at 4:05 p.m.; and Monday at 7:05 p.m.
In Thursday’s loss, Aberdeen starter Ryan Conroy (4-4) wasn’t as sharp as he’s been. The ValleyCats tagged Conroy for eight hits, three walks and four earned runs over 3,2 innings.
Conroy was knocked out of the game, literally, in the fourth. Tri-City’s Luis Santana hit a line drive that deflected off Conroy’s arm. Conroy left the game.
Two Aberdeen relievers, Griffin McLarty and Connor Gillispie, shut the Valleycats out the rest of the way. McLarty allowed three hits over 2.1 innings, striking out six. Gillispie allowed one hit over 2 innings and struck out four.
Those efforts gave the offense chance to get back in the game.
Down, 2-0, Aberdeen scored its first run in the third. Mason Janvrin (14th round, Central Missouri), getting his first start for Aberdeen and batting leadoff, hit a two-out single. Adley Rutschman followed with an RBI double.
The ‘Birds didn’t score again until the eighth. Janvrin, Rutschman and Toby Welk hit consecutive doubles to plate two runs and put the tie run in scoring position.
Welk made it to third, but unfortunately, he was stranded there. In the ninth, Fregia, Maverick Handley and Janvrin all went down on strikes.
Janvrin (2 runs), Rutschman (run, 2 RBIs) and Welk (RBI) all had two hits. Kyle Stowers and Fregia also had a hit each.