The IronBirds streak reaches seven after 1-0 loss to Staten Island

Playing home or away hasn’t seemed to matter for the Aberdeen IronBirds.
At home, inside Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, Thursday night the IronBirds were beaten for the seventh time in seven days and in yet, another one-run game. Staten Island edged the struggling 'Birds, 1-0.
The loss, coupled with Hudson Valley’s (30-21) double-header sweep over Tri-City, drops Aberdeen (28-25) three games back in McNamara Division standings and in last place.
The game’s lone run was scored in the fourth off Aberdeen starter Dan Hammer, who fell to 0-2. Hammer gave up a double to Josh Smith. A wild pitch moved Smith to third and he scored on a groundout.
Hammer pitched four innings, allowing two hist and two walks, while striking out six.
Relievers Houston Roth (4 IP) and Morgan McSweeney (1 IP) combined to keep the Yankees scoreless over five innings. Roth gave up four hits and also struck out seven, while McSweeney walked a batter and struck out two.
Offensively, Aberdeen was shut out on three hits. Andrew Daschbach hit a double, the first extra-base hit for the 'Birds in four games. Shayne Fontana and Jean Carmona each hit singles.
Aberdeen and Staten Island will continue the series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The series finale is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday night.