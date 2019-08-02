IronBirds get sweep in Ohio, back in Aberdeen tonight

It’s a sweep.
The Aberdeen IronBirds completed a three-game sweep Thursday in Niles, Ohio, beating Mahoning Valley, 4-1, in New York Penn League play.
The 'Birds (28-18), winners of nine of the past 12 games, will be back at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium tonight. Aberdeen will host Vermont in the first of three games. Game time is 7:05 p.m. with postgame fireworks to follow.
In Thursday’s win, Aberdeen fell behind 1-0 in the third inning, but with two runs in the fourth and two runs in the seventh, earned the win.
Toby Welk continued his hot approach at the plate, adding three more hits to climb to a .361 batting average. Welk hit his second home run and finished with two RBIs.
Joey Ortiz (run), Andrew Fregia and Clay Fisher (RBI) added two hits each in the win. Dalton Holies (run) also had one hit and is bating .316.
On the mound, Kevin Magee (2-5) pitched five innings for the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk and allowed one run, while striking out eight.
Morgan McSweeney (3H, 2 BB, 2K) threw two scoreless innings, while Connor Gillispie worked the final two scoreless innings for his third save. He allowed three hits and struck out two.