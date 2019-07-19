IronBirds win resumption, drop second game Thursday

The Aberdeen IronBirds and Connecticut Tigers finally finished a game that started July 2 and halted twice by rain.
The completion came Thursday on one swing of the bat from Aberdeen outfielder Zach Watson.
The game, which was stopped Wednesday in the bottom of the seventh inning, went to the ninth inning when Watson put the 'Birds in the win column.
Watson stepped in to lead off the bottom of the ninth and promptly homered to left field, lifting the IronBirds to an 4-3 win at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
Watson and Toby Welk both had three hits in the game that lasted 3:26 with a 2:56 amount of delays over the three days it was played.
Griffin McLarty (1-0) earned the win, tossing two innings on Thursday. He allowed one hit and a walk, while striking out one.
In Thursday’s regularly scheduled game, a seven-inning contest, the 'Birds (18-14) were edged, 3-2, by the Tigers.
Aberdeen jumped ahead in the second on Trey Truitt’s two-run double, scoring both Maverjck Handley and Juan Montes.
Unfortunately, Connecticut scored three runs (two unearned) in the fourth and that was enough for the win.
Aberdeen reliever Jake Lyons (0-2) took the loss. He was tagged with all three runs on one hit and two walks. He stuck out two.
Dan Hammer (13th round, Pittsburgh) threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out five.
Connor Gillispie tossed one inning of scoreless relief, striking out one. Houston Roth (29th round, Mississippi) made the start and worked two innings. He walked three and struck out three.
Andrew Fregia went 3-3 to raise his average to .304. Aberdeen had just six hits.
Aberdeen and Connecticut will play two games again tonight. Both will be seven-inning games. Game one will begin at 5:05 p.m. with game two to follow, 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.