IronBirds drop second straight game at Brooklyn, 3-2

The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped their second straight game in New York Thursday, falling, 3-2, to the Brooklyn Cyclones in a High-A South Atlantic League game.

The teams were locked in a 2-2 tie through seven innings, before Brooklyn pushed across the game-winning run the eighth.

The loss dropped Aberdeen to 49-49 overall and 6-6 in second half play. Brooklyn is 37-41 overall and 7-5 in the second half. The ‘Birds trail Bowling Green (48-28) by one game for the league’s best overall record, which means home field advantage should the team reach the league championship series.

The series resumes Friday night at 7 p.m.

Aberdeen’s offense, which totaled eight hits, was led by Ryan Higgins, who went 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI. Billy Cook also hit a triple and TT Bowens added an RBI.

Ignacio Feliz made the pitching start, but didn’t factor in the decision. Feliz worked five innings, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs, while striking out six.

Houston Roth (5-3) took the loss over three innings on the mound. Roth gave up two hits and a run, while fanning four.