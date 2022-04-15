IronBirds drop second straight game to Blue Rocks with lopsided, 13-3, loss

The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped their second straight game to the Wilmington Blue Rocks Thursday night, losing 13-3 in a High-A South Atlantic League game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The Blue Rocks (4-2) pounded four Aberdeen pitchers for 15 hits and they scored all their runs in four innings with two in the first, four in the fifth, four more in the sixth and three in the ninth.

The IronBirds (4-2) were limited to five hits. Collin Burns had two, both doubles, in four at bats, while Cesar Prieto had two hits and a run scored. Coby Mayo and Billy Cook scored a run apiece and Jacob Teter had an RBI.

The series continues Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Postgame fireworks, the first of the season, will follow.