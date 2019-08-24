Aberdeen wins again, 1-0, over Staten Island

One run is all the Aberdeen IronBirds needed Friday to win in Staten Island for a second straight night.
The run was all the IronBirds (37-28) scored in a 1-0 win over the Yankees. The win, the third straight and eighth over the last 10, keeps the team a game back of Hudson Valley (38-27) in the McNamara Division of the New York Penn League. Aberdeen enters Saturday’s action tied with Brooklyn for the wild card spot.
Aberdeen and Staten Island will close the series tonight. First pitch set for 7 p.m.
The game-deciding run in Friday’s win was scored in the sixth inning on a wild pitch. Mason Janvrin doubled to open the inning and Yusniel Diaz hit a fly ball to center, allowing Janvrin to tag up and get to third.
With Kyle Stowers batting, a wild pitch by Yankees pitcher Nelvin Correa brought Janvrin home with the run.
The 'Birds had just three hits. Diaz also hit a double and Maverick Handley added a single.
On the mound, for Aberdeen pitchers combined for the shutout. Jake Lyons (2-4) made the start and went five innings for the win. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out two.
James Ryan (2 IP) also allowed three hits and he struck out one. Griffin McLarty (2K) and Connor Gillispie (1K) both threw an inning. It was Gillispie’s fourth save.