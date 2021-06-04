Former IronBirds clubhouse attendant Greg Larson tells of life in his book; Clubbie: A Minor League Baseball Memoir

“There were aspects that were surprising to me, like guys making about 1,200 dollars a month, guys living four men to an apartment and just given all of those struggles, that guys kept coming back and then I kept coming back for more? I mean, I did not want or expect this to be a memoir, but what it wound up being is a story about me wanting to be one of these players, who is kind of stuck in a world that I didn’t want to be stuck in. And yet I couldn’t help but keep going back,” Larson said. “It’s like very addicting and that tension of being forced to grow up in a game that tries to keep us all young is really what drove me to start writing this book.”