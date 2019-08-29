Aberdeen squanders chance to gain ground in playoff hunt

Wednesday’s game, delayed 56 minutes by rain, was all Brooklyn early. The Cyclones scored one in the second and six in the third, all but one run charged to starter Jake Lyons (2-5), who just didn’t have it. “You gotta give credit, he [Lyons] left a lot of balls out over the middle of the plate and they hit them hard,” IronBirds manager Kevin Bradshaw said. “So, give them a little credit, he just didn’t have a whole lot and he started out with two strikeouts and we thought it was pretty good. After that they hit him hard."