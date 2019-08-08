IronBirds suffering toughest week of season; loss streak reaches six

In what has been the toughest stretch of the New York Penn League season thus far, the Aberdeen IronBirds dropped their sixth consecutive game Wednesday night in Connecticut.
The game, which was halted by rain after an official five innings, resulted in a 3-0 loss for the 'Birds, who fell to 28-24 with the loss. Despite the run of losses, Aberdeen is still just 1.5 games behind Hudson Valley for the McNamara Division lead.
Aberdeen is back home tonight to battle the Staten Island Yankees in division play. Game time at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium is 7:05 p.m.
In the loss, Aberdeen was held to four hits and the 'Birds failed to get an extra-base hit in the series.
Collecting the singles were Toby Welk, Andrew Daschbach, Andrew Fregia and Dalton Hoiles.
Starting pitcher Jake Lyons (0-3) failed to get out of the first inning in taking the loss. He gave up five hits and all three runs over two-thirds of an inning. Lyons struck out one.
Griffin McLarty and Shelton Perkins pitched well in relief. McLarty struck out three in two and a third innings, while Perkins allowed one hit and struck out two in one inning of work.
“This is the tough part of the schedule, we’ve got some guys that are playing a lot and they’re going to be on buses all night long, so this is the part of the schedule where you go, how did they handle it?,” Aberdeen manager Kevin Bradshaw said. “The road trips are coming up and it won’t get any easier.”
Following the series with Staten Island, Aberdeen will be on a six-game trip. Back home Aug. 17-19, then two days off for NYPL All-Star break, followed by another six-game trip. The final home games are set for Aug. 28-30 and the season ending series at Hudson Valley is Aug. 31-Sept. 2.