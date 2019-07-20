Aberdeen splits two Friday and four overall with Connecticut

Shelton Perkins pitched the final inning. “Not to sound to cliche, but our pitching staff, I’d give a lot of credit to obviously the pitchers and our pitching coach Robbie [Aviles],” Aberdeen field coach Brian Graham said. “Their ERA is among the best in the league. Defensively, pitching, playing defense, manufacturing runs, timely hitting, it’s all the little things you have to do in the minor leagues to win and we’ve been doing that.”