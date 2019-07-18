IronBirds, Tigers washed out Wednesday; busy two days coming up

Mother Nature was unkind to the Aberdeen IronBirds and their faithful fans Wednesday night as late day storms with heavy rain forced postponement of play at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The IronBirds and Connecticut Tigers were resuming a game that was previously halted July 2 by more rain. The IronBirds were batting in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, a runner at third and the score knotted 3-3 when the rain began.
The game will be resumed again Thursday at 5:35 p.m. with Thursday’s regularly scheduled game (seven innings) to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game.
The 'Birds (17-13) and Tigers (14-16) will also play a pair of seven-inning games on Friday. First pitch for game one is set for 5:05 p.m. with game two to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.