IronBirds see five-game win streak snapped by Lowell

Aberdeen (11-12) starting pitcher Adam Stauffer didn’t have his best stuff, but he still managed to shut the Spinners out for five innings. “Today, I really didn’t have my best stuff, but it was just one of those games where you compete with that you do have,” Stauffer said. “Keep throwing fastballs, just keep filling up the zone, get outs making pitches when you have to. I did my job, can’t get upset about it.”