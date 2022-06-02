IronBirds have off night, limited to one hit in 7-0 loss to Hudson Valley

Aberdeen catcher Connor Pavalony gets the force out on Hudson Valley baserunner Tyler Hardman during Wednesday's game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds were nearly no-hit Wednesday in a 7-0 loss to the visiting Hudson Valley Renegades in a High-A South Atlantic League game.

Two Renegades pitchers, starter Matt Sauer and Tanner Myatt, combined in the effort that saw the pair pitch to the minimum 27 batters.

Advertisement

The loss evened the series 1-1 with four more on the schedule this week at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Thursday and Friday games begin at 7:05 p.m., while Saturday action has a 6:05 p.m. start. Sunday’s finale begins at 2:05 p.m.

The Renegades (21-25) scored all seven runs over the first three innings, taking advantage of a struggling Aberdeen starter Carlos Tavera. “It was just one of those games, you know, play 140 games and you can have those games every once in a while,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said. “Tavera struggled with his command early on and he’s been lights out for us. The past month he’s been amazing, so it’s the game, we play tomorrow, so that’s the great thing about this game.”

Advertisement

Tavera walked the first batter, but a catcher unassisted (pop up) to first base double play erased the runner. The next hitter, Everson Pereira, though, hit a long home run to center to put the Renegades on the board.

In the second, a pair of one-out walks and a wild pitch opened the door to five more runs with two away.

Aaron Palensky singled in a run and Cooper Bowman followed with a one-hop, off the center field wall, two-run double. The next hitter Trey Sweeney hit a two-run shot into the ‘Birds bullpen for a 6-0 lead.

The Renegades added the seventh run in the third, chasing Tavera from the mound with one away. Tavera (1-2) allowed six hits, five walks and seven runs over 2.1 innings.

Sauer, meanwhile, sat down the first nine Aberdeen batters. In fact the number was 10 straight before Terrin Vavra drew a one-out walk in the fourth. Vavra, though, was picked off, catcher to first and Coby Mayo flew out to center to end the inning.

Aberdeen reliever Jake Prizina provided a strong relief effort. The lone lefty pitcher on the roster, Prizina faced eight batters and retired all eight, including three by strikeout.

“I had that four-pitch mix working and throwing it in every count, just to kind of keep them off their heels and pound the zone most importantly,” Prizina said. “Coming in, bases loaded, just coming into the game and just trying to keep our team in the game.”

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Prizina’s approach in relief doesn’t change regardless of the score. “Pound the zone, getting ahead and putting batters away, that’s the name of the game,” Prizina said.

Advertisement

Peter Van Loon also had a solid relief effort for the ‘Birds. Van Loon scattered four hits over four scoreless innings, while striking out five.

Meanwhile, Sauer took a no-hitter into the seventh and lost it to the first batter. Connor Norby lined a single to left field to break up the no-no, but seconds later he was erased when Vavra rolled into a 6-4-3 double play.

Sauer’s (3-1) night finished with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts over seven innings.

Myatt came on to pitch the final two innings. He walked the leadoff batter in both innings, but 4-6-3 (8th) and 6-4-3 (9th) double plays kept the IronBirds silent.

The loss dropped the IronBirds to 32-13 with about a third of games played. “We’ve been playing great, guys have been working their tails off, getting better every single day,” Mercado said. “The stuff they do behind the scenes in their preparation and the way they take care of their bodies, it’s been impressive. So, we’ll keep doing it and getting the guys ready to go and we’ll be back at it tomorrow.”

Prizina said, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Playing six days a week, you have to shake the bad ones and know that there’s a game tomorrow and one after that and one after that, so just having a short term memory and looking forward to tomorrow.”