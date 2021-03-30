Steeplechase horse racing returns Saturday with 98th running of Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point

The horses were figuratively if not literally at the start in March of last year in preparation for Maryland’s spring timber race season when the COVID-19 virus situation forced the cancellation of the entire Maryland steeplechase race card.
Racing returns on Saturday, with the 98th anniversary running of the Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point at historic Atlanta Hall Farm. Hosted by the Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club, this year’s race meet will be very different from previous renewals.
Race organizers stressed the fact that the event is being held with close attention being paid to Harford County’s COVID event guidelines. Ticket sales are online only and will be restricted to a limited number of “per car” sales. There will be no hospitality or vendor tents or booths and parking spaces will be assigned and directed following social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements have also been made for the separation of competitors and horse handlers from the attendees. Unlike other years, there will be no public access to the stables or paddock and saddling enclosure and the traditional trophy presentations will also be made following social distancing recommendations.
The Elkridge-Harford is the traditional tuneup for Maryland’s steeplechase “Triple Crown.” Held on the three successive Saturdays in April are the My Lady’s Manor, the Grand National, and Maryland Hunt Cup, all of which are also being staged under COVID guidelines.
To purchase tickets for Saturday’s race day visit www.elkridgeharfordraces.com.