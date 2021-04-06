Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races | PHOTOS Apr 06, 2021 at 10:06 AM Photos from the 98th anniversary Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races on April 3, 2021. Next Gallery PHOTOS John Carroll vs Maryvale Prep softball | PHOTOS Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports John Carroll vs St. Mary's girls lacrosse | PHOTOS John Carroll girls lacrosse defeated by visiting St. Mary's 9-7 in Friday night's matchup at John Carroll. By Matt Button Mar 19, 2021 John Carroll vs Mt. Carmel boys basketball | PHOTOS John Carroll vs McDonogh girls basketball | PHOTOS John Carroll vs. McDonogh boys basketball | PHOTOS John Carroll boys basketball | PHOTOS John Carroll vs Archbishop Spalding boys basketball | PHOTOS John Carroll girls basketball John Carroll vs Archbishop Curley football Advertisement