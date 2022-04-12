Jockey Elizabeth Scully is a three-time winner at Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point horse races

The off-cited Maryland adage, “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes and it will change” was proved true in spades during Saturday’s Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point race meet. Conditions throughout the day ranged from brilliant sunshine to steel gray clouds, rain, graupel, and brisk winds all while temperatures hovered around the low to mid-fifties.

Freed from the restrictions of last year’s pandemic limits, the ever changing weather did little to dim the enthusiasm of the large crowd that had descended upon Atlanta Hall Farm for the annual day of racing which has been held at the Voss family’s farm since 1940.

The day started off with the Leadline Trot Race seeing seven toddlers, complete with racing silks, in the saddles. This year’s winner was tiny Bristol Price on Velveteen Rabbit. The race was followed by the two-division Small Pony race with victory going to Libby Tallarico on Caroway Tuesday in the first division while Yomar Ortiz, Jr. on Lickety Split took first in the second division. In the Medium Pony race, it was Ellet Sharp on Fionna taking first place while James Wyatt on Bailey captured the Large Pony race win.

On a course rated good despite three preceding days of heavy rain, the feature race of the day, the Edward S. Voss Memorial Open Timber, was a four-horse contest with early Maryland Hunt Cup nominees, Armata Stables’, Goodloldtimes and Kinross Farm’s, Pocket Talk going to the post with Riverdee Stable’s, Include It and Frank A. Bonsal’s, Stand Down. Pocket Talk took the early lead with Stand Down, Goodoldtimes, and Include It following in that order to the back side of the three-mile course. At the finish of the two circuit contest it was the Todd Wyatt trained Include It with Elizabeth Scully in the irons taking the win. Pocket Talk (Joseph Davies trainer/ Teddy Davies rider) was second, Goodoldtimes (Alicia Murphy trainer/Colin Smith rider) third and last year’s winner Stand Down (Casey Pinkard Savin trainer/Eric Poretz rider) was fourth. The winning time was 6:57:47.

The George C. Clement Memorial Novice Timber was a two horse race with entries Dream Verse and Mr. Fine Threads race day morning scratches, leaving Mrs. S.K. Johnston, Jr.’s Todd Wyatt trained Lost Story to go to the post with Frank A. Bonsal’s Casey Pinkard trained, Profiteer. Profiteer led from the start but heading into the third, appeared to shy slightly throwing rider Eric Poretz out of the saddle mid-jump. Poretz made a valiant effort to regain his seat but came off onto the tanbark driveway crossing. Lost Story’s rider Elizabeth Scully, now in a walkover, checked her mount slightly as Profiteer crossed in front of them and off the course where he was safely caught. Taking sixteen of the nineteen fences on the course solo, Lost Story’s winning time was 8:14: 53 giving Scully her second win of the day.

The Ann L. McIntosh Memorial Heavyweight Timber and the Leith Symington Griswold Amateur Apprentice Timber contests were combined with a two-horse entry. Maryland Hunt Cup entry Blackhall, owned by Kinross Farm, trained by Joseph G. Davies, and ridden by Theresa Dimpfel took the lead over owner/rider Willie White’s Elizabeth McKnight trained Night Sounds from the start. Holding the lead in a schooling pace Blackhall was a length and a half in front as they passed the judges’ stand for the first time. Running as a pair coming into the final two fences, Dimpfel’s mount had a bit more left and surged forward to win in a time of 8:06:35.

The sixth race of the day was the four division Junior Field Master’s Chase. Small pony winner was Carly Kern on Mallory. She repeated her win in the Medium division on Roger That. “Three-peating” in the Large Pony Division, Kern took first on Goose. The Junior Horse winner was James Wyatt on Peter A. Jay and Sarah M. Jay’s Prime Prospector in a time of 4:41:03.

Rounding out the day’s card were the Alfred J. Smithwick Memorial Open Flat and the Sara Bosley Secor Memorial Amateur Flat races with Paul Cawley on Willow Oaks Stables’ Elizabeth Voss trained, Shendam victorious in the Smithwick besting Ann Jackson’s Wyatt trained Left Blank in second, third place finisher Alexandra White’s owner trained Master of Manhattan, Frank A. Bonsal’s Pinkard trained Cobalt Baron and Hunt Cup nominee, Mystic Strike. The winning time was 2:01:69.

The final contest, the Secor, gave jockey Elizabeth Scully her third win as she rode Jennifer H. Pitts’ Todd Wyatt trained, Lear Avia in a time of 1:51:85. Keystone Thoroughbreds’ Hard Strike with the uninjured Eric Poretz back in the irons was second while Atlanta Hall Racing’s Voss trained Transit, Paul Griffiths riding, was third.

The day’s races were sponsored by Jones Junction, The Mill of Bel Air, Blackhorse Hereford and Whiteford, Maury, Donnelly & Parr, Hart to Heart Ambulance Service, Dr. and Mrs. William Cook and Ms. Christine Cook, Ten Oak Homes, Ron Jones and Linda Gray and Harford county Executive, Barry Glassman.

Racing returns to Harford on Saturday, April 16 with the running of the My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races. General admission tickets are available at the gate on race day.