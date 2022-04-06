Annual Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point steeplechase races set for Saturday at famed Atlanta Hall Farm

Edward S. Voss, left, and his brother, noted equestrian painter, Franklin Brooke Voss. The annual Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point steeplechase races return to historic Atlanta Hall Farm this Saturday for the 99th anniversary running. (Courtesy Maryanna Skowronski/Baltimore Sun Media)

On Saturday, the annual Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point steeplechase races return to historic Atlanta Hall Farm for the 99th anniversary running.

The races are sponsored by the Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club which as the old Harford Hunt, inaugurated the race meeting in the 1923. Staged on various other courses throughout their history, the competition was first held on the Voss family’s Pocock Road Atlanta Hall Farm on March 30, 1940 and has remained there since that time.

The farm was originally owned by Edward S. Voss and his wife Elsa Horne Voss. Ned Voss, as he was known, was the then longest serving Master of Foxhounds of the Elkridge-Harford and had himself ridden in steeplechase races in New York and in Maryland. Elsa Voss, an accomplished equestrienne, artist, and breeder of draft horses, was also the founder of the Humane Society of Harford County. Mrs. Voss purchased and donated the Connolly Road property where the society is currently located.

An image from a 1925 edition of The Baltimore Sun shows horses and riders who were in attendance at the 1925 Harford Hunt Point-to-Point. On Saturday, the annual Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point steeplechase races return to historic Atlanta Hall Farm for the 99th anniversary running. (Courtesy Maryanna Skowronski/Baltimore Sun Media)

Succeeding generations of the Voss family have chaired the race meeting including the late Hall of Fame trainer and Master of Foxhounds Thomas H. Voss, grandson of Elsa and Ned Voss. Today’s races are run under the direction of Tom Voss’ daughter Elizabeth Voss Murray, her husband Garrett Murray and her brother Samuel Voss.

Opening the day’s contest are the popular and entertaining pony races, held in three divisions.

The feature race of Saturday’s eight-race card is the Edward S. Voss Memorial Open Timber. Run over three miles, this year’s entries include 2021 Memorial winner, Frank A. Bonsal’s, Stand Down. Other entries are Armata Stables’, Goodoldtimes; Kinross Farm’s, Pocket Talk; and Riverdee Stables’, Include It.

The George C. Clement Memorial Novice Timber, Ann L. McIntosh Memorial Heavyweight Timber, and the Leith Symington Griswold Amateur Apprentice Timber round out the day’s races over fences. Completing the card are the Alfred J. Smithwick and Sara Bosley Secor memorial flat races and the three-division Junior Fieldmaster’s Chase.

The event is family friendly and tailgate picnics are encouraged. All pets must be kept on a leash.

Tickets per car are available at www.elkridgeharfordraces.com/tickets through Saturday.