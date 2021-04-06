Keating’s four wins highlight 98th anniversary and running of Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races

Saturday dawned sunny and breezy with temperatures in the high 50s, making it a dialed up and ordered day for the 98th anniversary Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races. Midweek rain followed by brisk winds made for perfect turf conditions on the 3-mile cross-country course at the Voss family’s historic Atlanta Hall Farm. Sponsored by the Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club, the races were held with adherence to Harford County’s COVID-19 restrictions including masks and limited attendance.
The day opened with the always entertaining, pony flat races. Will Slater on Hoof Hearted, took the win in the small pony division over second place finisher Lickity Split (Tessa Gharadghian) and third place Funsize (Sophie Sage). In the medium division Cassidy Cessna and Charleston garnered first. Thomas Houghton was first in the large pony division.
The day’s feature race, the Edward S. Voss Memorial, saw six horses go to the start in the 3-mile open timber contest including early Maryland Hunt Cup nominees; Hill Tie, Daddy in the Dark, Joshua G, Just Wait and See, and Naturally Won, along with Stand Down (IRE). Kinross Farm’s Just Wait and See (IRE) ridden by Chris Gracie, took the early the lead with Sportsmans Hall’s Hill Tie (Teddy Davies) and Stand Down (Eddie Keating) following. In his first win of the day Keating was able to move past Just Wait and See to claim victory for owner Frank A. Bonsal, Jr. and trainer Casey Pinkard Savin with a winning time of 6:36:59. Just Wait and See was second and Hill Tie, third.
The George C. Clement Memorial Novice Timber was a three-horse race as Include It (Eddie Keating), Indian Hawk (McLane Hendricks) and Macue (Chris Gracie) went to the start, Blythe Miller Davies’ Coastal Moon having scratched. Indian Hawk led over the 7th with Include It playing stalking horse. Making his move, Keating was able to bring his horse up giving Riverdee Stable’s Todd Wyatt trained entry, Include It, the win in a time of 6:44:81. Indian Hawk was second and Macue, third.
The Ann L. McIntosh Memorial Heavyweight Timber fielded four entries. Owner/trainer Elizabeth McKnight’s Night Sounds (Willie White), Mrs. George Ohrstrom’s Richard L. Valentine trained Halfajay (GB) (Chris Gracie), Meadow Run Farm’s Tesoro (trainer Stephanie Moore/Eddie Keating, rider) and Irvin S. Naylor’s Hooded (Cyril Murphy, trainer/McLane Hendricks, rider). At the finish it was Naylor’s Hooded who came home for the win in a time of 7:17:19. Night Sounds pulled up and did not finish.
It was a two-horse race for the Leith Symington Griswold Amateur Apprentice Timber as Meadow Run Farm’s 2018 Eclipse Award winner Zanjabeel (GB) and Ann Jackson’s Flash Jackson went to the post in the fifth race of the day with Eddie Keating and Chris Gracie in the irons respectively. It was Zanjabeel on top at the finish in a time of 7:00 flat giving Keating his third win of the day.
The Junior Field Masters Chase combined divisions with junior jockeys Jaidyn Shore, Carly Kern and Will Slater taking firsts in the large, medium and small divisions respectively. Jaidyn Shore also took the win in the Horse division on Grandiflora.
The Alfred J. Smithwick Memorial Open Flat saw an 11-horse field go to the start of the 1-mile course. With the start out of sight of the announcer’s stand, race caller Michael Finney upon his first view of the tightly packed field announced, “It’s a cavalry charge! It looks like Balaclava!” as the crowded field made the uphill run toward home. In a close finish it was owner/trainer Alex White’s Dancing Til Dusk piloted by Colin Smith coming in for the win in a time of 1:59:09. Larry Knight Jr.’s Vesper, also trained by Alex White, and ridden by Ross Geraghty was second. Owner/trainer Leslie Young’s Sollozzo (IRE) under Virginia Korrell was third.
An eight-horse field went to the start for the final contest of the day in the 2-mile Sara Bosley Secor Memorial Amateur Flat. In his fourth victory of the day, Eddie Keating brought Charles C. Fenwick, Jr.’s Withoutdestination (sic) home for the win in a time of 1:55:82. Mrs. S.K. Johnston, Jr.’s Emerald Rocket (Eve Ledyard) was second and Ballybristol Farm’s Silver Crescent (GB) under James Slater was third.
The day of racing was sponsored by; Krauss Real Property Brokerage, Jones Junction, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, The Mill, Meadow Run Farm, The Manor Tavern, Hart to Hart Ambulance Service, Dr. and Mrs. William Cook and Ms. Christine Cook, Ten Oaks Homes, Kinsley Construction, The Monkton Institute and Mr. And Mrs. Jeffrey Rosenkilde.
The steeplechase season continues this Saturday with the My Lady’s Manor.