Keating’s four wins highlight 98th anniversary and running of Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races

The day’s feature race, the Edward S. Voss Memorial, saw six horses go to the start in the 3-mile open timber contest including early Maryland Hunt Cup nominees; Hill Tie, Daddy in the Dark, Joshua G, Just Wait and See, and Naturally Won, along with Stand Down (IRE). Kinross Farm’s Just Wait and See (IRE) ridden by Chris Gracie, took the early the lead with Sportsmans Hall’s Hill Tie (Teddy Davies) and Stand Down (Eddie Keating) following. In his first win of the day Keating was able to move past Just Wait and See to claim victory for owner Frank A. Bonsal, Jr. and trainer Casey Pinkard Savin with a winning time of 6:36:59. Just Wait and See was second and Hill Tie, third.