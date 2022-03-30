2022 Maryland steeplechase season opens with Elkridge-Harford Team winning Foxhall Farm Cup

The winning team for the 2022 Foxhall Farm Cup Team Chase are, from left, Teddy Davies, Theresa Dimpfel and Ashton Williams of the Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club. (Courtesy Robert Keller/Baltimore Sun Media)

The 2022 Maryland steeplechase season opened on March 20 with the 102nd anniversary running of the Foxhall Farm Cup Team Chase. The day dawned sunny and mild, but by late morning clouds had moved in and the wind had risen making it a cold day for spectators, officials, and competitors.

The Elkridge-Harford team of Ashton Williams, Theresa Dimpfel and Teddy Davies, riding respectively the Irish-breds, Pocket Talk, Blackhall, and Our Friend, came home victorious in a winning time of 8:49 over the four mile cross-country course besting the previous year’s winning time of 9:37.

Advertisement

Finishing in second with a time of 9:12 were Elkridge-Harford IV’s Erika Taylor, Willie White and Colin Smith. Smith and White were part of last year’s winning team. Rounding out the placing was the Green Spring Valley Hounds team of Paige Reynolds, William Dowling and Justin Batoff with a time of 9:31.

Held at historic Andor Farm (formerly Foxhall Farm) the cross-country race, founded in 1920 by internationally known sportsman Foxhall Keene, saw eighteen three-horse teams from Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia compete for the grand silver Foxhall Cup trophy, considered to be one of the largest in all of sport.

Advertisement

Despite the previous night’s storms, the area on which the course is located had been spared much of the downpour and the going while considered a bit “heavy” in spots was favorable.

The competition has been used as a prep outing for some of the region’s best timber horses and Sunday’s meet was no exception. Among the horses competing were Maryland Hunt Cup early nominees; Battle Ray, Le Chevalier, Mystic Strike, Preseli Rock, Renegade River, Rocket Star Red and Sideling Hill.

Racing continues in Harford County on April 9 with the annual Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point to be held on Pocock Road at Atlanta Hall Farm. For information and tickets visit www.elkridgeharfordraces.com