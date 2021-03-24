Elkridge-Harford steeplechase team wins 101st running of Foxhall Farm Trophy Team Chase

Winning team member Willie White, smiling broadly at the trophy presentation, expressed his happiness in being a part of keeping the trophy in the home country for another year. Fellow teammate, Colin Smith, becomes the second generation of his family to see his name engraved on the trophy. His mother, Mimi Schmitz, was a member of the 1997 winning Essex Fox Hounds team. The third team member, Sara Katz, now a professional horsewoman in Virginia, grew up in Maryland and was a member of the Elkridge-Harford Pony club in her youth.