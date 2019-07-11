Hickory Hornets 10U baseball team wins Maryland State title

With a perfect record of 5-0, the Hickory Hornets 10-U baseball team captured a Maryland State Championship over the weekend in La Plata. The tournament was played at Laurel Springs Park.
The Hornets were dominant in the tourney, allowing just three runs over the five wins. The scores were Hornets 5, PG Select 1; Hornets 15, Glade Valley 0; Hornets 3, UMAC 1; Hornets 6, St. Mary’s 1; and in the championship, Hornets 6, PG Select 0.
The Hornets are Brayden Sobieralski, Luke Kreiner, Kiernan Deremeik, Mike Griffin Jr., Ryan Bonitz, Peyton DeCourcey, Ty Deal, Conner Vecchioni, Enzo Pobletts, Henry Buyse and Aidan Thiebaud. The coaches are George Sobieralski, Bob Bonitz, Jerry Vecchioni and Tom Thiebaud.
The team qualified for the Region Tournament in upstate New York this weekend, but due to scheduling conflicts, the Hornets will not participate.