Field hockey league for Harford, Baltimore County high school players opens for play

High school field hockey players from Harford and Baltimore counties found the turf at Harford Tech High School the place to be Tuesday evening.
The High School Fall League, organized by Janice Rhodes, and a replacement league for the lost high school season, opened for play with three games in the upper level.
There are 12 upper teams comprised of players from different high schools across the two counties. There is also six lower level teams that will play as well.
In all, about 355 girls will play over an eight-week season. Upper level teams will play Tuesdays and Thursdays, while lower level games will be played on Mondays. Game times are 6, 7 and 8 p.m. each day. Upper level games conclude on Oct. 29, while lower level action will end Nov. 2.
“The why is pretty obvious, I was really disappointed to hear, we were all sort of waiting with baited breath to see what the MPSSAA was going to do, what their decision was going to be,” league commissioner Rhodes said. “As soon as they said they’re out, that’s when I started to, I felt compelled, I felt like some one needed to do something quick so that these kids can play.”
Rhodes, and Aberdeen native who coached C. Milton Wright to the school’s first-ever state field hockey title in 2013, also runs the highly talented and competitive H20 club program.
“Because I run a club here and I have 140 kids, mainly from the county all playing, I still have, obviously, an affinity. I feel a sense of obligation to keep the sport alive and keep giving the girls opportunities to play. So that’s what really motivated me and I have a lot of support.”
Julianna Bloss is a senior at Patterson Mill. “I’m just thankful to be able to play at all with everything that’s going on and it’s exciting to meet new people at the same time I already know some people from club and stuff,” Bloss said. “I’m just thankful to be out here and be able to play.”
Bloss and her Patterson Mill classmate and teammate Logan Beaty are both members of the H20 club team. “It’s just fun to play and I really appreciate my club coach putting this together,” Beaty said. “It’s fun because I’m supposed to play with my high school team, but I’m playing with some friends of mine. Not everybody from my high school is playing, because some people are scared of COVID, which I get, but it’s just fun to play with other people.”
Twins sisters Gwen and Payton DeLeva, both seniors at Havre de Grace, are playing in the league and both are happy with the opportunity to play. The sisters, Bloss and Beaty all play for Iron Will.
“Especially, with it being our last season with our team growing and we had such a strong bond with the girls, not just on the field, but off the field as well. It’s nice, even though it’s not with our teammates, we’re still playing,” Payton said. “I’m very excited to get on the field, try something new, play with new girls, try different positions and work as hard as I can to do my best.”
Payton, a three-sport athlete, also swims and plays lacrosse for Havre de Grace.
Gwen plays lacrosse as well.
“I like it, I mean personally, I don’t know a lot of these people and a lot of them play at a higher level than me, which is actually really exciting, because I’m used to playing club lacrosse and all these girls play club field hockey,” Gwen said. “So that gives me a different viewpoint and new experience to play. Having that chance to play at a higher level is really exciting, I’m not gonna lie.”
Other teams in the upper level are Steer, Blazers, Girls of Autumn, CBAH, Lionesses, Stampede, Hawkey, Tribe, Blue Cats, M and M’s and Vipers.
Games are played with a running clock with two 25-minute halves.
Rhodes is hoping to host a Play Day on Oct. 31, if she can pull it off.