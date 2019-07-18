Elizabeth Hillman named captain of 2019 U.S. Women’s U-19 lacrosse team

2018 Bel Air High School graduate Elizabeth Hillman has been named one of two captains for the 2019 U.S. Women’s U19 lacrosse team.
Hillman, a native of Fallston, recently completed her freshman season at the University of North Carolina. She was the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018, according to Inside Lacrosse, and helped the Tar Heels reach the NCAA semifinals this past spring. A dynamic two-way midfielder, Hillman played in 20 games for North Carolina and had 12 points, 11 groundballs, 11 draw controls and seven caused turnovers in her rookie campaign.
The World Lacrosse Women’s U19 World Championship runs from Aug. 1-10 in Peterborough, Ontario. The U.S., looking to reclaim gold after a string of four straight world championships ended with a loss to Canada in the gold medal game in 2015 at the last U19 world championship in Scotland, opens its schedule on Aug. 2 against Australia.
Hillman, a multi-sport athlete at Bel Air, helped lead the Bobcats to the Class 3A-4A state girls lacrosse title in 2017 and state semifinal appearance in 2018. She was also part of Bel Air girls soccer teams that reached state semifinal rounds in 2016 and 2017.