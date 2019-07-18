Elizabeth Hillman named captain of 2019 U.S. Women’s U-19 lacrosse team

Hillman, a native of Fallston, recently completed her freshman season at the University of North Carolina. She was the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018, according to Inside Lacrosse, and helped the Tar Heels reach the NCAA semifinals this past spring. A dynamic two-way midfielder, Hillman played in 20 games for North Carolina and had 12 points, 11 groundballs, 11 draw controls and seven caused turnovers in her rookie campaign.