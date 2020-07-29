Volleyball camp for Harford County high schoolers readies players for upcoming season

“Who knows this year what that will look like, if there will be any high school tryouts, but the fact of the matter remains, there’s really not much opportunity. Not a lot of kids have the opportunity to learn this game other than what they might pick up at gym class. So that’s the intent, to raise the skill level and get focus ready for the tryouts and get them to feel a little confident going in. Maybe give the coaches in the county a little more talent to work with.”