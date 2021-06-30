Two Havre de Grace Little League All-Star softball teams to play for District 5 titles

Two Havre de Grace Little League girls softball All-Star teams were in championship action Tuesday night in Chesapeake City. Both were looking for wins.
The 9-10 All-Stars didn’t win, losing 23-22, while the 11-12 (Major) All-Stars did win, 7-4.
The results will put both back in play Wednesday in Chesapeake City against Chesapeake City, with winners in each game claiming a District 5 championship. The 9-10 game is at 5:30 p.m. and the 11-12 game follows at 8 p.m.
In the 9-10 loss, Havre de Grace and Chesapeake City both took advantage of numerous walks on the hot and steamy night.
“Our girls fought so hard, I think this was the hottest day of the year,” Havre de Grace manager Amy Weitzel said. “Our girls are hungry, they never gave up, they kept fighting until the bitter end and we’ll come back and do it again tomorrow and hopefully get a win.”
Both teams had a few hits each and Chesapeake City simply ended up with one more run. The winners led 10-4 after one inning, but Havre de Grace battled back to create a 18-18 tie through three innings.
The score was 21-21 through four innings and Chesapeake City scored twice in the fifth, while Havre de Grace scored zero.
Down 23-21 in the sixth, Havre de Grace had one last rally. Caleigh Hutson singled with one out and Emma Weitzel walked.
Mya Norris grounded out to first, moving both Hutson and Wetzel, each up a base. Deyanira Paez then reached on an error at first base, allowing Hutson to score. Weitzel was also waved home from third, but Chesapeake City made a game-saving play.
First baseman Aubrie Emerson relayed to ball to pitcher Kailey McGuire, who fired it home to catcher Reagan Yatsko. Yatsko made the tag on the close play at the plate and umpire called the runner out.
It was Yatsko that had the game’s biggest hit, roping an inside-the-park grand slam in the second inning.
Mihret Tate had an RBI single for Havre de Grace and Hailey Blacker added an RBI. Others with hits were Rylie Schillfarth, Weitzel, Norris (double) and Paez. Hutson, Emma Bauer and Weitzel scored three runs apiece.
Bauer pitched for Havre de Grace, striking out eight. Maguire pitched for Chesapeake City, striking out 12.
11-12 win
Lyric Strong pitched six innings with nine strikeouts in the win. Strong also went 2-3 with a home run and walk. Ava Whiteaker was 2-4 and Brielle Croxsell added a clutch two-RBI double. Tamia Williams was also 2-4.
“Team played great defense with Lily Jones at shortstop making some nice plays,” Havre de Grace manager JR Strong said.