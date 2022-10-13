Macy Forest scores twice to keep Perryville girls soccer unbeaten with 2-1 win over Havre de Grace

Cross-river rivals met on the soccer field Wednesday afternoon in Perryville where the Panthers were putting their unbeaten record on the line against Havre de Grace in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division battle.

The Panthers stayed perfect with a 2-1 win over the Warriors, with all scoring taking place in the first half.

Sophomore Macy Forest scored twice for Perryville (10-0, 6-0 UCBAC), with assists on both from junior Sarah Murrell.

“The one goal was off a corner kick and I was marking the goalie, and it hit off my knee and went in,” Forest said. “The other one was a missed shot by Sarah [Murrell], and it went to the back and I kicked it in.”

The first goal came just over 13 minutes in. Murrell made a run or two from the left previously, but no real shot was taken. This time, though, Murrell sent the shot toward the far post, where Forest was waiting to collect the miss and put it in.

A minute later, Brooklynn Myers tried to make it 2-0, but her one-on-one with Warriors goalie Cassidy Howes wasn’t a success. Howes laid out and deflected the shot away.

Myers had another chance later in the half converting a pass from Murrell, but her shot was cleared away by a defender.

Havre de Grace (2-5, 2-4) tied the game with 8:10 left in the half. Sophomore wing Lila Vincenti made a run down the right side and angled toward the goal where she unleashed a high shot inside the far post, despite the difficult angle.

With 3:38 remaining in the half, Forest put her team ahead for good. Murrell sent the corner kick in and Murrell literally ran through the ball for the goal. Forest says she was definitely surprised to be in the right place for both goals.

“We knew what this team has, their record doesn’t tell what they’ve been doing,” Panthers coach John Myers said. “We knew that they had a top-notch keeper; their keeper is going keep them in every game, no doubt.”

Despite no more scoring, Perryville continued to test Howes but the junior was solid. Shots from Kamryn Marcinkevich and Myers were wide, but two more Myers shots were saved. Howes finished with nine saves, including four highlight-reel stops. The final save was among her best as she came off her line, jumped up and got a hand on a Murrell shot while falling back to knock it away.

The Warriors’ best scoring chance in the second half came by corner kick with 5:30 to play. Kendall Zimmerman sent the ball into the box where freshman Delanie Morris delivered a hard shot just over the top bar.

“They’re a tough squad, he’s a great coach, he’s got them looking good,” Warriors coach Barry Ellis said. “We don’t have any depth, We have really a solid eight players, we’re missing a couple good players. We always come to play and give it our best a see what happens. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but the girls are happy.”

Two games stand between the Panthers and an undefeated regular season. “Obviously they know about it, they talk about it a little bit,” Myers said. “Our set of coaches, we try to keep it down a little bit, just keep on working.”

The Panthers are home to Rising Sun on Monday and at Aberdeen on Wednesday to end the season. Both games are 6 p.m. starts.

“I’m really excited for our team, we’ve done really, really well this year, I didn’t expect us to play like this at all,” Forest said. “I’m really proud of all my teammates, whether they’re cheering on the sideline or playing.”