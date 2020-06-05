Havre de Grace Little League forced to cancel 2020 season amid COVID-19 restrictions

After careful and deliberate consideration over recent weeks, the Havre de Grace Little League board of directors has made the difficult and unprecedented decision to cancel the 2020 Havre de Grace Little League season out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our players, volunteers and community. This decision was made following the guidance and best practices laid forth by local and state officials, and under the consideration of guidelines by Little League international. In the coming days we will have additional guidance for families on our website and Facebook page, including information regarding registration fees. Again, this decision was not made lightly and we hope all of our families stay healthy and remain #HdGstrong amid this global pandemic. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Stancill Park in 2021 for our 72nd season serving Havre de Grace.