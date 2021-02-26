Havre de Grace Little League planning to have 2021 season for baseball, softball, t-ball players

Little League Baseball, Softball and T-ball is coming back to Stancill Park in 2021, but as expected, with a few changes.
Havre de Grace Little League, established in 1948, offers baseball, softball and T-ball for boys and girls ages 4-16.
The 2020 Little League season in Havre de Grace, like many, if not all, across the world was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
COVID still persists, but the league is planning to have a 2021 season.
The league made it known from its website and a Facebook post earlier this month.
It read, “Let’s play ball! While continuing to closely monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Havre de Grace Little League Board of Directors set forth the framework for an upcoming 2021 season. Online registration will open later this month and a tentative Opening Day date of May 1 has been set.
There are many factors that are yet to be finalized. One thing is for certain: the 2021 season will be different than your typical Little League season. New rules, regulations and guidelines will be spelled out, and we’ll need everyone— from players to volunteers to fans — to play their role for our entire program to succeed. Our primary focus will be around giving as many kids as possible the opportunity to play baseball, softball or t-ball this season. We need everyone who visits Stancill Park to put the kids first, as Havre de Grace Little League continues to put the health and safety of the youth of our community first.
We will share additional information regularly in the coming weeks.”
“We are starting later than usual, as you know, the goal was to have season for the kids, due to not having anything, no season last year and all the other sports being canceled,” Don Crites, League President said. “Our goal was for our Little Leaguer’s to get out and play.”
Crites stressed, “It will be a different season as far as the make-up, the looks of it. The social distancing and safety will be paramount for the kids and anybody that’s out at our facility. We will be putting some guidelines in play and hopefully the parents and guardians will follow them and keep it a safe and successful season.”
The 2021 registration is all online. Havre de Grace Little League has adopted an electronic registration system called TeamSnap. Not only will the new system streamline the registration process, it will enable the league to accept electronic payments and better communicate timely information.
“We will have a couple in-person registrations and those dates will be determined later on,” Crites said.
All information about registration, the season, etc., can be found at the league’s website; www.hdglittleleague.org.
Players registered last year, who did not request a refund, will have that fee credited for 2021. New players or any who received refunds last year, will have to pay again.
Player fees are $80 per child, $160 for two and $200 for families with three or more children.
Havre de Grace Little League is also in need of volunteers, whether it be managers, coaches, umpires to helping out around the ballpark, no job or task is too, small.
A volunteer application form can be downloaded from the league website.