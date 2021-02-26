Havre de Grace Little League planning to have 2021 season for baseball, softball, t-ball players

There are many factors that are yet to be finalized. One thing is for certain: the 2021 season will be different than your typical Little League season. New rules, regulations and guidelines will be spelled out, and we’ll need everyone— from players to volunteers to fans — to play their role for our entire program to succeed. Our primary focus will be around giving as many kids as possible the opportunity to play baseball, softball or t-ball this season. We need everyone who visits Stancill Park to put the kids first, as Havre de Grace Little League continues to put the health and safety of the youth of our community first.