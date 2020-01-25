On the strength of key offensive rebounds and timely 3-point shooting, Havre de Grace held off a feisty Edgewood team Friday, winning 74-63 and maintaining their unblemished record in conference play.
Junior forward Marlon Lewis led the Warriors (10-2, 7-0 in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference) in the win with 18 points — 10 of them coming in the third period. Junior guard TJ Turner (11 points, three 3-pointers), senior guard Jaire Hoke (16 points, four made threes) and Josiah Scott (10 points) also added double-digit scoring efforts for Havre de Grace.
“Basically, I attacked the open gaps,” Lewis said. “[Edgewood] wanted to run [man-to-man defense] and I just decided to hit the gaps, take smart shots, and try to hit my teammates if they’re open.”
While the game was decided by 11 points, the Warriors got a significant challenge from the Rams (8-6, 3-4 UCBAC), who honored their graduating seniors prior to the game.
Early on, Edgewood took advantage of the soft spots in Havre de Grace’s zone defense. Scoring in the paint, combined with some overall sloppy play and senior forward Travis Dean giving his team extra possessions, allowed the Rams to hang around for the entirety of the first quarter and a good portion of the second.
Then, Havre de Grace started taking advantage of some Edgewood misses and miscues with transition baskets and triples to gain and widen its lead. After a Dean layup gave Edgewood a 20-19 advantage with 4:11 left in the first half, the Warriors went on a 17-7 run for the remainder of the frame, which was powered by three baskets from behind the arc.
Following intermission, the lead ballooned as Havre de Grace outscored the Edgewood 11-3 to start the open the third quarter. The Rams attempted to claw back several times, cutting the deficit inside 10 points on three occasions in the second half, but each time the Warriors would quell the brief insurgence. There were several crowd-silencing threes, a handful of deflating offensive rebounds and plenty of trips to the free throw line.
“It speaks volumes about those guys,” Havre de Grace head coach Brian Eberhardt said. “We know night in and night out that we’re everyone’s game of the week. These guys are basketball players; it’s what they do. They’re ready for it and they accept the challenge.”
The last gasp for the Rams came with about three-and-a-half minutes left in regulation. With Havre de Grace switching to a press defense late — and helping its opponent with some missed free throws — Edgewood countered with some impressive passing that led to some easy scores, spawning an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 69-61 with 1:35 left.
But Lewis forced the issue on the ensuing possession, driving into the bowels of the Rams defense to draw the foul and push the lead back to nine. From there, Edgewood played the intentional foul game that pushed the lead back to 13 with Turner and senior guard Josiah Scott making three of four foul shots on their respective trips to the charity stripe.
For the Rams, Dean led all scorers with 20 points. Junior guard Omari Johnson (15 points, three made 3s) was the only other Edgewood player who finished in double figures. Senior guard Christian Corley scored nine points, while fellow upperclassmen Cameron Edwards totaled seven.
Havre de Grace 74, Edgewood 63
HDG: Lewis 18, Hoke 16, Turner 11, Scott 10, Gibson 9, Ware 7, Pearson 3.
E: Dean 20, Johnson 15, Corley 9, Edwards 7, Gootze 6, Williams 4, Murphy 2.
Half: 36-27 HdG.