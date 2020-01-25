Following intermission, the lead ballooned as Havre de Grace outscored the Edgewood 11-3 to start the open the third quarter. The Rams attempted to claw back several times, cutting the deficit inside 10 points on three occasions in the second half, but each time the Warriors would quell the brief insurgence. There were several crowd-silencing threes, a handful of deflating offensive rebounds and plenty of trips to the free throw line.