Havre de Grace senior Jaylen Day taking talents to Washington and Lee University

Havre de Grace High School senior Jaylen Day locked up a few years of his future recently with his commitment to attend and play athletics at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.
Day is a two-sport athlete for the Warriors, and his plans are to play both sports, football and track, at Washington and Lee, a D-III school.
Day, a 6-2, 175-pound wide receiver had a 40-yard dash time early during quarantine of 4.56, but he believes and knows he can be faster.
“I’m hoping to run track also in college,” Day said.
In outdoor track, Day runs the 110-high hurdles, the 400 and he’s part of the 4x400 relay. “Luckily, I did indoor track in the Winter and I placed second in the regional championship and eighth in the state,” Day said. Those finishes came in 55-high hurdles.
As for his junior football season, it was marred with an nagging abdominal injury. Still, Day managed to make 16 receptions for 274 yards and one touchdown. Day, a team captain, also added 52 tackles on defense. Day was also a UCBAC All-Star selection.
Still, Day was persistent to find a college that was the right fit and Washington and Lee answered the call.
“I had a couple of offers, I had about six offers already and Washington and Lee was one of the later ones that I got in late July,” Day said. “So, after they offered me, I went on a visit, two weeks later, to the campus for a tour and I fell in love with the school and the coaching staff and they’ve been on my mind ever since the visit. So, I knew at that point, that’s where I would like to go.”
Although Day was hooked, it took a couple of weeks before he locked in on the Washington and Lee. “I wanted to keep my options open in case a better option came on my thought process, but it didn’t,” Day said. “That’s how I knew.”
Day says he had offers from a handful of other D-III schools. They were McDaniel College, Oberlin College, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Washington and Jefferson College.
COVID-19 had an impact on Day’s decision.
“I feel like I would have had better opportunities with more schools because I had a couple of Ivy League schools looking at me, but they were waiting, I’m assuming they were waiting for more senior film,” Day said. “I sent them all my transcripts and all that stuff and they liked it, but they wanted more film and without that film, there’s nothing they can play off of, other than my academics.”
As for academics, Day is no slouch. “I’m over 4.0,” he said. “I try.” Day says he ranks fourth in the HHS Class of 2021. “I would love to be valedictorian, that’s something I would love to shoot for,” he said.
At Washington and Lee, Day says he will study computer science with a focus on cyber security.
Currently, to stay in shape, Day says he participates in an make-shift 7v7 league that started a couple of weeks ago. Day says he and others practice Wednesdays and Saturdays and games are played on Fridays. The league is a two-hand touch league.
The league is something and it’s better than nothing, but Day is hopeful to play high school football again.
“I’m just hoping for the chance to kind of redeem Havre de Grace as a football team from last year, coming off a not so well season, 2-8,” Day said. “Hoping to just take it back up with the few games that we have, go on a positive record hopefully carry it on, hopefully to next Fall for the other kids. Just having a winning record and having fun for my last year.”