Havre de Grace Little League Junior Softball All-Stars are state champs

The Havre de Grace Little League Junior (13-14) Softball All-Stars won the Maryland State Championship Monday night in Willards.
Havre de Grace beat District 6 (Dorchester Tri-City), 15-2, for the title. The team advances to East Region play which is scheduled for July 19-25 in Orange, Conn.
The Havre de Grace Major (11-12) All-Stars are also trying to win a state title in Sharpsburg at South County Little League.
The team reached Monday’s championship game unbeaten, but fell, 5-4, to Berlin Little League, forcing the winner-take-all game Tuesday evening.
In the Junior’s win, Madison Johnson pitched six innings for the win, striking out five. She allowed a walk and two earned runs.
“We’ve come a long way the last three years and all played with confidence and just kept on having fun,” Johnson said. “We’re not done yet, though. We’re gonna go up to Connecticut and try to make Havre de Grace proud.”
Offensively, Lacey Swart and Mischa Spencer led the way. Swart was 3-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and Spencer was 3-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs.
Natalie Bucci (two runs, RBI), Johnson (double, two runs, RBI), Bri Walls (two RBIs, run), Laura Hughes (double RBI, two runs), and Lanie Mentzer (two RBIs, two runs) all had two hits apiece.
“Still can’t believe we’re state champs,” Lanie Mentzer said. “We’ve been working so hard and it finally payed off.”
Taryn Kitts added a double, two RBIs and a run.
“It doesn’t matter how big or small you are, you can do anything you put your mind to and I knew we were gonna come out on top," Bucci said. “These girls have passion and fire.”
The team opened play Saturday with an 16-0, four-inning win over Hancock. Johnson threw just 45 pitches, striking out eight and allowing just one hit.
Walls and Swart both went 3-3 and Hughes added two hits and four RBIs. Spencer, Johnson and Kitts also had two hits each.
Havre de Grace also won Sunday, 8-1, over Dorchester-Tri City. Johnson pitched a complete game, striking out eight. She walked one and gave up four hits.
Walls (3-4) tripled, doubled and drove in three runs. Spencer (two runs) and Johnson (triple, two runs, RBI) both had two hits.
“It’s very humbling to watch these kids play ball. They have matured as players tremendously over the last few seasons and are firing on all cylinders right now,” Manager Chris Mentzer said. “I’m blessed to be a part of this program and to have these kids in my life. We’re gonna head to Connecticut and proudly play for the 'H' on the front of our jerseys and hopefully make our city proud.”
The Havre de Grace Junior All-Stars are Natalie Bucci, Audrey Grimm, Laura Hughes, Madison Johnson, Alysa Kaptain, Taryn Kitts, Delaney Mentzer, Tatyana Sanchez, Demetria Sarafis, Mischa Spencer, Lacey Swart, Brianna Walls, manager Chris Mentzer and coaches Fred Hughes and Jessica Pizarro.
Major’s still alive
Prior to Monday’s loss, the major girls team posted a pair of wins.
Game one was a 2-0 win over Caroline County. A strong pitching performance from Shiloh Wall who allowed just one hit. “Good base running and timely bunting helped us to a win,” Manager JR Strong said.
In game two, Havre de Grace beat the Brunswick Outlaws, 23-7.
Lillia Dalton pitched the win. Havre de Grace came out swinging in the second inning, scoring 22 runs and batting around the lineup four times. “All girls played amazing in both games,” Strong said.