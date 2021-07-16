Havre de Grace 15-16 softball All-Stars win Maryland State Championship

“From Day One of the District games I knew that our team was something special. We are blessed to have the bond that we share and I wouldn’t want to play softball with any other girls. We came to fight from the first game to the last and were motivated to bring home a district and state title for our injured center fielder who ages out of the program this year,” Walls said. “I’m so happy we were able to do that and so thankful for our coaches who are the absolute best, Havre de Grace Little League and all the community for the amazing amount of support we received. Seeing the smiling faces of my teammates running toward me when we won Thursday night is something I will never forget.”