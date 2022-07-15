Havre de Grace Little League 13-14 softball all-star team wins Maryland state championship

The Havre de Grace Little League 13-14 (Junior) All-Star Softball team won a Maryland State Championship Wednesday evening in Gaithersburg.

Havre de Grace won big over Hughesville, 16-5, in five innings to secure the title, which also sends the team to Connecticut (July 20-27) for the East Region tournament.

Pitcher Lilly Dalton tossed all five innings, allowing six hits, three walks two hit batters and five runs. Dalton struck out nine, including the final six batters over the fourth and fifth innings.

“I’m still in disbelief, this is one of the best feelings ever,” Dalton said. ““I can’t put it into words. I really can’t describe it. I knew I was proud. I have been waiting on this for three years. The feeling is amazing. It feels like a dream.”

The winners, like their previous three tourney games, used offense from many.

Lyric Strong went 3-for-3 with a single, double and her third home run in as many games, while Bayleigh Carstetter was 4-for-4 with three doubles a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored.

“I was doing it for my team,” Carstetter said of her big offensive day. “I knew me and my team had to step up and get hits and that’s what I did.”

Dalton aided her own cause with a 3-for-3 performance, including two singles, a triple, intentional walk, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Dayley Veres was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored. “It’s a one time thing. I’m really excited. I believed in us. We went 3-0 and after today, we’re 4-0,” Veres said.

Others contributing hits were Brielle Croxsell, 1-for-3 with three stolen bases and two runs scored; Sarah Weitzel, 2-4, with two singles, RBI, stolen base and a run scored; Tamia Williams, 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI; and Nevaeh Cuffley, 1-for-3 with a run scored.

“It feels really great. I can’t stop shaking from all of the excitement. I can’t believe we just won a Maryland State championship,” Weitzel said. “It took a lot of hard work that paid off. This is the furthest I have come in my softball career and it’s awesome.”

The team is seeking financial help for the trip to regionals. If interested, donations can be made to Havre de Grace Little League.

“I’m so proud of these kids. They played so well and they stayed together the way they should,” manager Ted Hendricks said. “It’s all about the kids. It’s always about them. This will be a once in a lifetime experience for some of them.”