Havre de Grace Little League All-Star teams go 3-1 in state tournament play

Havre de Grace Little League sent four Al-Star teams (three softball, one baseball) multiple sites across Maryland on Saturday as each began play in search of a Maryland State Championship.
Three of the four posted wins to move on in winner’s bracket play.
The 13-14 (Junior) and 15-16 (Senior) softball teams both played way out west in Hancock and both were easy winners over Montgomery County teams.
The 13-14 team rolled to an 15-1 win in five innings, while the 15-16 club was a 10-0 winner in five innings as well.
The 9-11 All-Star baseball team traveled to Salisbury where it also won by 10-run rule. Havre de Grace beat Laurel, 16-6, in four innings at West Salisbury Little League’s Pemberton Park.
The 8-10 All-Star softball team was also in a run-rule game, but unfortunately the girls were on the short end of the scoring. Hughesville beat Havre de Grace, 14-0, in four innings at Stethem Park in Waldorf.
13-14 win
Shiloh Wall pitched a one hitter, allowing just two base runners over five innings. Wall struck out 14.
Lilly Dalton and Autum Keyes were the big hitters for Havre de Grace, going a combined 8-for-8. “To start the game, they were crushing the ball. I’m not big on exit velocity but I’d like to know what those girls did today,” Manager Ted Hendricks said.
The only putout came from a pop-up caught by Dalton at second base.
Havre de Grace will play again Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Hancock.
9-11 baseball
In the win, Havre de Grace batted through the order in both the second and third innings, plating seven runs in each of those innings after scoring two in the first.
Robert Triplett and Kaeden Lucas had two hits apiece to power the offense. Lucas and Ian Welsh had doubles.
Other Havre de Grace batters with hits included Braden Barnard, Jojo Matos and Caleb Wouters.
Kaden Sedlak started on the mound for Havre de Grace, striking out four in two innings. Barnard, Matos and Gaige Lee combined to pitch the final two innings to close out the mercy rule win.
Havre de Grace will be back on the field Sunday morning in Salisbury for a 10 a.m. game.
15-16 softball
Havre de Grace pitcher Madison Johnson struck out seven and allowed just one hit over five innings. Johnson faced 16 batters and threw 62 pitches.
Montgomery County pitchers walked five-of-seven batters in the second inning to give Havre de Grace a 2-0 lead.
Another couple walks and two passed balls led a third run in inning three.
In the fourth, Mischa Spencer hits a triple to right field and scores off an error. Johnson scored later on single by Laura Hughes.
Leading 5-0 in the fifth with two outs, Spencer reaches on a walk and Johnson singles. Bri Walls crushed a two-RBI double to score both. Hughes walks and Kinsey Mentzer delivers a two-run single, driving in Walls and Hughes.
Alysa Kaptai’s RBI single drove in Mentzer to end the scoring.
“These girls decided last weekend to play for their injured teammate Taty. The moment she got hurt, they came together and played with a purpose for Taty,” manager Chris Mentzer said. “Nothing but positive vibes and love shown for each other. They just have to keep it rolling and keep playing for Taty.”
Havre de Grace will be back in action at 9 a.m. Sunday in Hancock.
8-10 softball
Havre de Grace ran into a tough pitcher in Hughesville’s Chloe Armiger. The lefty allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out 10.
Mya Norris had the lone hit, a leadoff triple in the second inning. Norris, though, ran right past coach Phil Hutson at third and was easily tagged out at home.
Mihret Tate drew a walk later in the inning for the other Havre de Grace base runner. Tate stole on base.
Hailey Blacker was the only other Havre de Grace batter to put a ball in play. She grounded out to the pitcher.
Hughesville had five hits, but 15 walks issued by Havre de Grace pitchers led to the multiple runs.
Havre de Grace, however, played really good defense. Deyanira Paez snagged a pair of line drives at third base and second baseman Kayden Hoskins made a huge snag of a line drive destined for center field.
Starting pitcher Emma Bauer retired the side in order in the first, but ran into major trouble in the second. Three hits and eight walks led to eight runs.
Emma Weitzel pitched to begin the third, but she gave up two hits, five walks and six runs, while striking out one.
Norris pitched the final 1.2 innings, walking two and striking out one.
“We had a great first inning, the girls made some tremendous plays. The girls came out sharp from the start and then we had that one bad inning and then it’s hard to come back from that inning,” Manager Amy Weitzel said.