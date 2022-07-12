Havre de Grace Little League 13-14 softball all-stars to play for Maryland state title

The Havre de Grace Little League 13-14 softball all-stars are a win away from a Maryland State Softball championship. (Courtesy of Amy Weitzel)

The 13-14 (Junior) Havre de Grace Little League All-Stars softball team is a win away from a Maryland State championship.

The team won three games over a two-day span in Gaithersburg to put itself into Wednesday’s scheduled title game, set for 6:30 p.m.

Havre de Grace opened play Sunday morning with a dominant, 23-0, win in four innings over host Montgomery County. The winners scored 12 runs in the first inning to put the game away early.

Six batters had multiple hits to lead the win. Lilly Dalton (three RBIs) and Brielle Croxsell (two RBIs) both went 4-for-5, while Dayley Veres (three RBIs) and Lyric Strong (two RBIs) added three hits apiece.

Sarah Weitzel and Rylee Grode contributed two hits each.

Dalton pitched the first two innings, walking one and striking out five. Strong pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.

Havre de Grace came back later on Sunday to beat Hancock, 14-2, in five innings. Dalton tossed a no-hitter, walking three and striking out 11.

Strong led the offense with two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Dalton added two hits and two RBIs, while Veres (RBI) and Croxsell added two hits as well.

Havre de Grace pulled off a comeback win Monday to reach Wednesday’s state final. Havre de Grace beat Hughesville, 12-9, after falling behind, 9-3, through four innings.

Havre de Grace rallied for the win with three runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Strong had another strong game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs.

Veres and Dalton also went 4-for-5 and Weitzel was 3-for-4.

Dalton pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing four hits and four walks, while also hitting four batters. She allowed nine runs (two earned) and struck out 13.

The Havre de Grace team members are Dayley Veres, Bayleigh Carstetter, Lilly Dalton, Lyric Strong, Brielle Croxsell, Sarah Weitzel, Tamia Williams, Rylee Grode, Ava Nowlin, Neveah Cuffley, Allison Dill and Mariana Villafane. The manager is Ted Hendricks and the coaches are Ernie Grady and Roger Dalton.