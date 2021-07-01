Havre de Grace Little League 9-10 All-Star softball wins District 5 championship

The Havre de Grace Little League 9-10 All-Star softball team is a District 5 champion.
The girls walked-off a 5-4 win over Chesapeake City Wednesday night in Chesapeake City at Jack Ritter Field to win the Maryland District 5, 8-10 title.
The title is a first for any 9-10 softball All-Stars team in Havre de Grace.
“I am so very proud of these girls. There are three girls on this team that have never played softball before. This is their first year playing, and they have helped us win a district title,” manager Amy Weitzel said. “This team has really worked so well together, supported each other, and done everything we asked of them, and more. Most of all, they never gave up. They kept fighting inning after inning, no matter the score.”
Meanwhile, the 11-12 (Major) softball All-Stars from Havre de Grace were hoping to make it a sweep, but a late evening thunderstorm forced postponement. Havre de Grace and Chesapeake City were to play Thursday for the title.
In the 9-10 win, Havre de Grace had just two hits, but last one proved significant.
With the score knotted 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Caleigh Hutson (1-1, double, 3BB, six stolen bases, two runs) doubled to put her at second with one out.
The next batter, Emma Weitzel, drew a walk, putting runners at first and second. The next batter, though, struck out, but both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch. Deyanira Paez then walked to load the bases with two outs.
Mihret Tate was the next batter and with her at bat and a 2-2 count, a wild pitch was thrown and Hutson raced home to score the winning run.
Paez had the other hit, a single, and she walked three times. Havre de Grace batters drew 16 walks, which was the difference. The previous game the teams combined to walk 45 batters.
Emma Bauer, Havre de Grace’s winning pitcher, was better. She walked eight, but scattered six hits and she struck out nine.
There was also good defense, most notably in the top of the sixth inning in the 4-4 tie.
Chesapeake City had bases loaded, with two outs, and power hitter, Reagan Yatsko at the plate. It was Yatsko who hit the grand slam in Tuesday’s Chesapeake City win. “We had intentionally walked her twice in the game so far and we did not want to intentionally walk her with the bases loaded, because we didn’t want to give the go-ahead run to them,” manager Weitzel said.
The decision worked out well. Yatsko hit a sky-high pop-up to first base, where Emma Weitzel caught it for the third out.
“This is such a special group of girls, with so much talent and potential, but also with so much love for the game and heart,” manager Weitzel said. “This is one of my all-time favorite teams I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching. I cannot wait to see what we can do at the state tournament. I also cannot wait to see how far these girls go in their softball careers. They truly are so fun to watch.”
Havre de Grace moves on to the Maryland State Tournament to be held in Waldorf. Play is scheduled to begin July 10.
15=16 softball wins
Havre de Grace‘s 15-16 (Senior) softball All-Stars were a 15-0 winner over Perryville at Stancill Park in Havre de Grace.
Havre de Grace has to beat Chesapeake City twice to win the District 5 title. Game one was scheduled for Thursday and with a Havre de Grace win, a winner-take-all game will be played Friday.