Havre de Grace Little League All -Stars alive and well in District 5 tournament play

The Havre de Grace Little League 9-10 (Minor) girls All-Star softball team is a win away from an Maryland District 5 title.
In addition, several other All-Star teams in softball and baseball from Havre de Grace have also been in action and a couple of others are awaiting Maryland State Tournament play.
For the 9-10 softball team, it opened District 5 play on Saturday at Chesapeake City Little League with a, 16-1, three-inning win over Rising Sun.
Emma Bauer was the winning pitcher, pitching all three innings. She allowed two hits, four walks and one run, while striking out six. Bauer faced just 14 batters.
Bauer also contributed at the plate, going 1-2 with a single, two walks, two runs scored and nine stolen bases. Mya Norris was 1-1 with a single, two walks, three runs scored and six stolen bases.
Havre de Grace beat Chesapeake City, 21-9, in five innings on Sunday.
Bauer was the winning pitcher again, working all five innings. She gave up six hits, 10 walks and nine runs, but struck out 13.
Caleigh Hutson went 2-4 with an RBI single, two-run double, walk, eight stolen bases and three runs scored, while London Bodie went 1-2 with a single, walk, three stolen bases and one run scored.
Havre de Grace was to play Tuesday for the title.
Team members are Caleigh Hutson, Rylie Schillfarth, Hailey Blacker, Deyanira Paez, Emma Bauer, Emma Weitzel, Mihret Tate, Kamryn Alford, Caylee Kessler, Kayden Hoskins, Mya Norris and London Bodie.
Amy Weitzel is the manager and coaches are Chad Tate and Phil Hutson.
11-12 softball
The 11-12 (Major) All-Stars are also in the District final, but will need two wins to become champions.
The team opened play in Chesapeake City Saturday, with a 5-4 won over North East.
Lyric Strong pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and she allowed four runs. Strong also went 2-3 at the plate with a home run and a double. Ava Whiteaker was also 2-3.
“It was an all round awesome performance and a hard fought win for the whole team,” manager JR Strong said.
Havre de Grace suffered a 13-3 loss to Chesapeake City on Sunday.
Savannah Andrews pitched all five innings, striking out six. Andrews was 1-3 at the plate.
Brielle Croxsell led the offense, going 3-3 and scoring twice. Whiteaker and Tamia Williams were both 2-3 and Neveah Cuffley was 1-2.
Havre de Grace bounced back Monday to beat Rising Sun, 12-1, behind Strong’s, strong pitching effort. Strong struck out seven over four innings.
The offense lead by Croxsell’s three-run double and Whiteaker was 2-3. Strong was 1-2 with a double.
Havre de Grace was to play host Chesapeake City Tuesday night and needed a win to force an ‘if’ game today (Wednesday).
Team members are Savannah Andrews, Brielle Croxsell, Neveah Cuffley, Sadie Daugherty, Makayla Hopps, Lily Jones, Lailah McClung, Keira O’Keefe, Lyric Strong, Mariana Villafane, Ava Whiteaker and Tamia Williams.
JR Strong is the manager and coaches are Kristina Strong and Jason Drury.
15-16 softball
The 15-16 (Senior) All-Stars opened with a win on Sunday, 13-0, over Perryville at Stancill Park in Havre de Grace.
Havre de Grace went up 5-0 in the first inning and cruised from there. Bri Walls (double) and Lanie Mentzer both drove in two runs in the inning.
Madison Johnson pitched all five innings, giving up two hits on 71 pitches.
Havre de Grace was beaten, 3-2, Monday night, knocking them into the loser’s bracket.
Team members are Mischa Spencer, Lanie Mentzer, Kinsey Mentzer, Madison Johnson, Ciara Finley, Laura Hughes, Kirstin Roth, Alysa Kaptain, Katie Burr, Bri Walls and Taty Sanchez.
The manager is Chris Mentzer and coaches are Chuck Burr and Fred Hughes.
13-14 softball
The 13-14 (Junior) softball All-Stars are District 5 champions and the team will begin state tourney play on July 10 in Hancock.
Team members are Emily Brown, Emma Bowman, Madison Caine, Lillia Dalton, Rylee Grode, Autum Keyes, Maddison Paulson, Symone Samuel, Maribella Sanchez, Dayley Veres, Shiloh Wall, Sarah Weitzel and Haley Yungandreas.
The manager is Ted Hendricks and coaches are Ernie Grady, Tony Veres and Roger Dalton.
10-11 baseball
The 10-11 baseball All-Stars are also District 5 champions and the team will play in the state tournament in Easton beginning July 10.
Team members are Anthony (Kaden) Sedlak, Braden Barnard, Brady Grigora, Brian Morrison, Caleb Wouters, Damion Veres, Dominic Wasielewski, Gaige Lee, Ian Welsh, Josiah Matos, Kaedan Lucas, Robert Triplett and Rylan Nichols.
The manager is J. Ryan Sedlak and coaches are Chad Myers, Tim Hoskins and Sean Welsh.
11-12 baseball
The 11-12 (Major) baseball All-Stars will begin District 5 tournament play on July 7 at 7 p.m. at Perryville’s Trego Field.
The team will play July 8 at 7 p.m. with a loss and July 9 at 7 p.m. with a win.
Team members are Zachary Bauer, Landon Bell, Troy Brandenburg, Michael Gipson, Jr., John Hampton, Michael Jones, Jr., Connor Laverick, Gavin Lee, Kegan Myers, Slayton Samuels, Mason Sedlak, Brendan Sharff and Josh Walls.
The manager is Jason Bauer and coaches are Michael Flosser and Josh Casazza.