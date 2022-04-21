Havre de Grace baseball keeps prized fungo bat with 6-3 baseball win over Aberdeen

Havre de Grace pitcher Taylor Blevins delivers the pitch during the game at Aberdeen on Wednesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Baseball teams from Havre de Grace and Aberdeen convened on Cal Ripken Sr. Field Wednesday evening to continue a battle better known as “The Fight for the Fungo,” a game honoring and continuing the legacy of Cal Ripken Sr.

And a used fungo bat from the baseball school run by the late Ripken.

With Aberdeen winning the first game and Havre de Grace winning a year ago, Wednesday’s game was a tiebreaker of sorts. Havre de Grace keeps the fungo for another year with a 6-3 win in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, Susquehanna Division play.

“It sits in my living room, at least for another year,” Warriors manager Chad Blevins said about the fungo bat. “It means a lot to me. I just love the man. He’s real high on the list for me.”

The game started a bit shaky for the Warriors (8-4, 6-2 UCBAC) and starting pitcher Taylor Blevins. Blevins walked both Tyler Kenney and Tyler Sampson in the first inning.

Sean Deaner followed with an infield single, loading the bases with no outs. Blevins struck out the next batter and then got a ground ball to third. Warriors third baseman Logan Ward charged the ball and fielded it smoothly, but instead of throwing home, he fired a cross-body throw to first for an error, allowing both Kenney and Sampson to score.

Blevins got out of any further trouble and the Warriors rallied for three runs in the top of inning two.

Havre de Grace outfielder Wayne Hudson reacts after making the catch on an Aberdeen fly ball during the game at Aberdeen on Wednesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bryce Bauer (2-for-3) led off with a single and Ty Stwarka followed with a double. Wayne Hudson was hit by a pitch to load the bases, the first of three batters hit by Aberdeen starting pitcher Brysen Keithley in the inning. Keithley hit the next batter, Rhys Eder, plating the first Warriors run.

Keithley induced a ground ball from Damon Presberry to short, but Kenney’s throw to the plate for a force out caromed off catcher Jayden Saunders’ glove, allowing Stwarka to score.

Two batters later, Blevins was hit-by-pitch, forcing Hudson home with the third Warriors run.

Havre de Grace added a run in the fourth. Presberry was issued a leadoff walk by reliever KJ Miller and after a stolen base and Miller wild pitch, Presberry scored on a Blevins sacrifice fly.

“I was just up there, I had two strikes on me and I just knew I had to put something in play,” Blevins said. “It’s not all about, you got to get a hit, be there for your team and getting him in.”

The run, which pushed the Warriors’ lead to 4-2, proved large as Aberdeen (2-8, 2-5) answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Trenton Griffin and Kenney hit back-to-back, one-out singles. Griffin then stole third and when Stwarka’s throw got past Ward at third base, Griffin trotted home with a run.

The Eagles tried to steal another run with Kenney racing to third, but Stwarka’s throw was right on the money, cutting Kenney down.

Havre de Grace outfielder Damon Presberry makes the strong throw to the infield after an Aberdeen hit during Wednesday's game at Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Blevins pitched into the sixth inning with the lead, before coming out with two runners on and two outs. Blevins night finished with eight strikeouts, six walks and four hits.

“You go down early in the game, you just gotta keep coming at them. If things don’t go your way, you could look at the bright side,” Blevins said. “You got seven innings to play. You’re going for seven, you’re not there for one inning, two innings, you’re there for seven so you just got to keep shoving and keep doing what you do.”

Reliever Dyllon Zachry-Nance came on to get the final out in the sixth.

The Warriors added to insurance runs in the seventh, a half inning that saw Aberdeen defense at it best and worst.

Zachry-Nance walked to begin the inning and Blevins doubled inside the left-field line. Zachry-Nance was waved around third and left fielder Danney France made a strong throw to third baseman Sampson, who fired a strike to catcher Saunders, who tagged out Zachry-Nance.

Aberdeen reliever Kenney loaded the bases with two outs and it appeared he and the Eagles might get out of the inning. A fly ball to center was dropped, leading to two runs.

Zachry-Nance then set the Eagles down in order in the seventh to clinch the win.

“It would be nice to have it (fungo) back, but it’s more about these kids getting ready and improving, being ready for the end of the season,” Aberdeen manager Bob Arnold said. “We’re playing better, they’re making more plays now and that’s a good sign. They just made more plays than we did, it’s as simple as that.”