Harford Christian School student-athletes ready for boys soccer, girls volleyball seasons

While public school student-athletes across the state wait to get back in school and on the fields and courts, Harford Christian School is not just open, but athletes on two fall season teams are geared up ready to play. John Carroll, a private school, which has teams in the MIAA and IAAM conferences, is also on hold for their respective seasons.
Girls volleyball, under the direction of head coach Justin Cross, is working wth just three returning players from the 2019 season.
“The Eagles were able to gain some new talent along with some incoming freshman and the team is skilled, but lacks height, so blocking will be a challenge for us this year,” Cross said. “The team is under a new coach and a new system based on talents and skills, so that will take some time to adjust. I am confident and excited to be coaching this season and look forward to seeing what our team can do this year.”
Senior Charity Hess is a returning setter who has been playing since junior high. “She is high energy and a highly skilled setter,” Cross said. Also a senior, captain Emily Jerik is a strong returning middle hitter. “She provides great blocking and hitting abilities for us,” Cross added.
The Eagles did play one match versus Greater Grace, but Cross viewed it as a scrimmage.
Harford won the opening set, 25-13, but dropped the next three for a 3-1 loss. Scores were 13-25, 13-25, 23-25.
Wes Peters, who spent the last seven seasons leading the girls volleyball programs, takes over the boys soccer program.
The Eagles were to begin their season Thursday against Greater Grace.
“The strength of our team this year is our depth. We are solid up and down the lineup and we don’t need to rely on just one player to get a good result,” Peters said.
Key returning players for the Eagles are Than Tymes, a senior center back; Ben Dove, a senior midfielder; Noah Olinger, a senior midfielder; and Rodger Williams, a senior midfielder.