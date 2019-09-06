Harford Christian boys open season with soccer win

The Harford Christian School boys soccer team opened its season at home Thursday, beating Tome School, 6-1.
Senior Dominic Zappala had a hat trick (three goals) to lead the Eagles scoring, while sophomore Dan Giro added two goals and an assist. Senior Dallas Kane also had a goal and a assist.
Many Harford County public schools will begin play today as the 2019 season officially begins.
Games include Harford Tech at Havre de Grace, 3:30; Edgewood at Kenwood, 3:45; Patterson Mill at Towson, 5:15; North Harford at Hereford, 5:15; and C. Milton Wright at Perry Hall, 5:30.