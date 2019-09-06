Advertisement

Harford Christian boys open season with soccer win

By
The Aegis |
Sep 06, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Harford Christian boys open season with soccer win
The 2019 boys high school soccer season gets underway Friday. (Aegis file photo/Patuxent Publishing)

The Harford Christian School boys soccer team opened its season at home Thursday, beating Tome School, 6-1.

Senior Dominic Zappala had a hat trick (three goals) to lead the Eagles scoring, while sophomore Dan Giro added two goals and an assist. Senior Dallas Kane also had a goal and a assist.

Advertisement

Many Harford County public schools will begin play today as the 2019 season officially begins.

Games include Harford Tech at Havre de Grace, 3:30; Edgewood at Kenwood, 3:45; Patterson Mill at Towson, 5:15; North Harford at Hereford, 5:15; and C. Milton Wright at Perry Hall, 5:30.

Advertisement
Advertisement