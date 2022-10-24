Harford Christian School boys soccer wins first MACSAC championship since 2015

The Harford Christian School varsity boys soccer team won a Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference championship Saturday, the first such title since 2015. (Courtesy of Harford Christian School)

The Harford Christian School boys varsity soccer team defeated Redeemer Classical, 1-0, Saturday to win the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference championship.

The Eagles (9-8-1) entered the MACSAC Tournament as the fourth seed and upset defending champion and top seed Carroll Christian, 2-1, in the semifinals.

Advertisement

In the championship win, Josh Olinger scored an early goal for the eventual champs, with an assist from Timmy Williams. The early goal proved to be decisive for the Eagles, who closed the season on a five-game win streak. The title was the program’s first since 2015.

Redeemer Classical created a number of chances in the second half, but Eagles goalie Marshall Rose kept a clean sheet with 10 saves. Rose was aided by some strong defense from Carter May, Josh Williams and Colin Sullivan.

Advertisement

Elliot Cox, Olinger and May were named to the All-Tournament team, while Rose was named Tournament MVP.

For the season, Olinger, Williams and Cox were named first team All-Conference. May, Ben Coomes and Jason Arnold were named second team All-Conference.