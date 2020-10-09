Harford Christian boys soccer team dominates possession, but settles for scoreless tie

The Harford Christian School boys soccer team was near perfect through six games, boasting a 5-0-1 record.
The lone tie came on the road just over two weeks ago at Tri-State Christian in Elkton. The rematch played Thursday at Parkes Field in Darlington also ended in a tie, a scoreless tie. There was no overtime.
The Eagles (5-1-2), who suffered their first loss on Tuesday, had plenty of possession offensively, but they just couldn’t find the goal.
“I felt like we had the lions share of possession, I felt like we created more chances than them,” Eagles head coach Wes Peters said. “Some of it was just possession that didn’t turn into chances, we didn’t have that creative touch down in the final third of the field that created the chances. I wish we had a few more chances, but definitely a little bit frustrating because we did have the bulk of possession today and we just didn’t get the result.”
The possession came from the start, leading to the first decent scoring chance just few minutes in, but freshman Josh Olinger saw his shot slide left of the far post.
The possession continued, but as Coach Peters said, the chances just didn’t come as a result.
With about 10 minutes left in the first half, Senior Ben Dove laced a direct kick on goal from 25 yards out, but right at Tri-State goalie Drew Eichmann, who made one of his six saves.
In the second half, on a re-start, junior Dan Giro slipped a pass to sophomore Elliot Cox, who got a off a decent shot, but it, too, just missed.
An individual effort from Dove a few minutes later had the ball in front of the Crusaders goal. There were a few shots, but none that got through to the goal.
The Eagles had five corner kicks in the game, with four coming in the second half. It was one of those that presented the best scoring chance, but a close in header was tipped off the cross bar by goalie Eichmann and then out of play.
The final good chance came late with Giro getting an open look from just inside the box. His shot glanced off the upper left corner of the goal and harmlessly out of bounds.
Despite the lack of offense, it was the Eagles defense that stood strong. Tri-State essentially had no shot on goal.
Senior center back Than Tymes was in the middle of it. “I thought Than Tymes, our center back, did a great job, he was cleaning up a lot of garbage through the middle of the field, so that they didn’t have, too, many chances,” coach Peters said. “When the other team doesn’t have a lot of good looks at goal, it’s probably a good sign that your defense played pretty well.”
Tymes was pleased with the defensive effort. “I think our defense played pretty strong today. Honestly, we could have had a little more pressure up front, but I think overall, the defense played strong,” Tymes said.
As for the offensive issues, Tymes said, “I think we need to go a little bit faster, because if we carry it in the middle, too much, then it kind of slows down the offense and that way their whole team was able to get in front is us. If we push it up fast, we can get ahead of them and get a goal.”
Freshman Jason Arnold (first half) and junior Peyton Heiss shared goalie duties. Neither made a contested save.
First loss
Harford Christian’s first loss came Tuesday in Baltimore at Greater Grace Christian Academy, 2-1.
After a scoreless first half, Greater Grace went ahead early in the second half. Harford Christian bounced back with a goal from Giro, assisted by freshman Ben Coomes.
The games remained tied through the regulation 80 minutes, forcing a ‘golden goal’ overtime. Greater Grace scored eight minutes into the extra period to hand the Eagles the loss.
Up next
Harford Christian will be back in action with a tough road trip Friday night. The Eagles will travel to Carrpll County to battle Carroll Christian in Westminster. Game time is 6:30 p.m. and this is a MACSAC game.