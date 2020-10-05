Harford Christian School boys soccer team unbeaten through six games

The Harford Christian School boys soccer team improved its record to 5-0-1 last week with a pair of home victories on back-to-back days.
The latest win came Friday in non-conference play. The Eagles blanked West Chester Christian School of West Chester, Pennsylvania, 3-0.
Dan Giro, Max Searfoss and Timmy Williams each contributed a goal as the Eagles defense recorded its third consecutive shutout.
On Thursday, Harford Christian rolled over Calvary Baptist Church Academy of Glen Burnie, 13-0, in an MACSAC league game.
Multiple players provided scoring, with Than Tymes leading the way with two goals and two assists.
The Eagles (2-0 in MACSAC) were scheduled to play away Tuesday and return Thursday to host Tri-State Christian of Elkton at 4 p.m. Both games are non-conference games.
The Eagles will play a third game this week on Friday, returning to MACSAC action. The Eagles will play at Carroll Christian in Westminster at 6:30 p.m.