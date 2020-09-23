xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harford Christian boys soccer team off to 3-0-1 start

By
The Aegis
Sep 23, 2020 3:06 PM

The Harford Christian School boys soccer team is off to a fast start, winning a third game Tuesday night, which was also the MACSAC opener for the Eagles.

HCS defeated visiting Redeemer Classical Christian School of Kingsville, 2-0, to improve to 3-0-1.

Advertisement

Goalie Jason Arnold recorded his second shutout of the year, while Dan Giro led the scoring with a goal and assist.

The Eagles defeated Delaware Valley Classical School of New Castle, De., 4-1, on the road Monday. Freshman Josh Olinger opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first half and he created good chances up front all game. Noah Olinger finished with one goal and Giro had a goal and assist.
Advertisement

On the road again, HCS battled Tri-State Christian Academy of Elkton, 2-2, last Friday night.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore illegally kept half of a woman’s settlement when she spoke about allegations police abused her, a federal judge ruled

Josh Olinger scored off a corner kick to open the scoring in the first half. Tri-State answered back to tie the game before half.

Giro, though, was brought down in the box in the second half, which led to a penalty kick scored by senior Ben Dove. Tri-State, however, answered back, ending the non-conference game in a draw.

The Eagles opened the season September 17, with a 1-0 home victory over Greater Grace Christian Academy of Baltimore.

Latest The Aegis Sports

Dove scored what proved to be the only goal from the penalty spot in the second half. Keeper Arnold kept a clean sheet in goal with five saves. Garrett Richardson, a junior center defender, was the man of the match, according to Eagles first year head coach Wes Peters.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement