Harford Christian boys soccer team off to 3-0-1 start

The Harford Christian School boys soccer team is off to a fast start, winning a third game Tuesday night, which was also the MACSAC opener for the Eagles.
HCS defeated visiting Redeemer Classical Christian School of Kingsville, 2-0, to improve to 3-0-1.
Goalie Jason Arnold recorded his second shutout of the year, while Dan Giro led the scoring with a goal and assist.
The Eagles defeated Delaware Valley Classical School of New Castle, De., 4-1, on the road Monday. Freshman Josh Olinger opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first half and he created good chances up front all game. Noah Olinger finished with one goal and Giro had a goal and assist.
On the road again, HCS battled Tri-State Christian Academy of Elkton, 2-2, last Friday night.
Josh Olinger scored off a corner kick to open the scoring in the first half. Tri-State answered back to tie the game before half.
Giro, though, was brought down in the box in the second half, which led to a penalty kick scored by senior Ben Dove. Tri-State, however, answered back, ending the non-conference game in a draw.
The Eagles opened the season September 17, with a 1-0 home victory over Greater Grace Christian Academy of Baltimore.
Dove scored what proved to be the only goal from the penalty spot in the second half. Keeper Arnold kept a clean sheet in goal with five saves. Garrett Richardson, a junior center defender, was the man of the match, according to Eagles first year head coach Wes Peters.