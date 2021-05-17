Harford County schools tweak COVID-19 policies, including removing limits on spectators for high school sports

Harford County Public Schools has lifted the cap on the number of spectators allowed for outdoor sports competitions and musical performances, in light of Gov. Larry Hogan lifting a number of restrictions last week.
Previously, for athletic contests in stadiums, two spectators per athlete of all teams were permitted.
Although the limit has been changed, masks should still be worn outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible, since the primary population of schools are unvaccinated children, according to an HCPS Operations Status document provided by Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for the school system.
Masks are still required for all indoor activities, at all times, according to the document, which was updated Monday.
Other updates to the school system’s COVID-19 policies include playgrounds now being open for normal operation, with social distancing and hand-washing encouraged, and in-person academic celebrations for fifth, eighth and 12th grade students allowed.
The school system is continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated, including students.
Youth ages 12-17 recently became eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is given at most of the state’s mass vaccination sites, including Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.
The Ripken Stadium site is currently taking walk-ups from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
To guarantee a time slot, residents can book an appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Walk-up times and vaccination capacity may vary, and individuals should be prepared to wait, depending on demand.