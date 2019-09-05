Advertisement

Bouthet header leads Harford Community College men to third soccer win

By Adam Fornwalt
The Aegis |
Sep 05, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Travis Bouthet, shown dribbling the ball along the sideline, scored the game-winning goal Thursday on a header.

The Harford Community College Fighting Owls men’s soccer team extended its win streak to three on Thursday afternoon, claiming a 1-0 win over the visiting College of Southern Maryland Hawks inside Harford Stadium.

Travis Bouthet’s (Harford Tech) second half header proved to be what separated the two Maryland JUCO Conference foes. Sophomore Kevin Dietrich set the lone score up in the 60th minute, firing the ball across the box and onto Bouthet’s head..

Sophomore goalie Mason Mullaney (Fallston) rallied the Harford defense to its second straight shutout, making six stops on the evening.

After giving up six goals in their season opener, the Fighting Owls have surrendered one in their last three matches.

Harford moves to 3-1 (2-1) on the season, while CSM drops to 2-2-1 (1-2-0) for the year.

