Harford men’s soccer, baseball teams get college wins Thursday

The Harford Community College men’s soccer team picked up a big Region 20 win on Thursday, roasting the Hagerstown Hawks, 8-0, inside the Harford Sports Complex.
Also Thursday, the Harford baseball team swept visiting Lackawanna College.
On the soccer turf, the Fighting Owls took the lead 12 minutes in on a Dallas Kane (Harford Christian Academy) strike and never looked back, pushing through four more goals in the opening 45 and three in the second half.
Freshman forward Anthony Ifeacho (Harford Tech) capped off both halves off with a goal, the first two of his collegiate career. Frosh forward Kye Williams extended his point streak with an assist in the 14′, then scored two minutes into the second half to put his goal total at seven for the
Harford is now 3-3 (2-3 MD JUCO) on the year.
Additionally, Michael Gisriel tallied one goal and one assist, while Reggie King (Patterson Mill), Richmond Kemausuor (Aberdeen) and George Beeker (Bel Air) picked up their first collegiate goals.
Harford outshot Hagerstown, 42-4, and the 42 shots are their most since 2017, when they took 52 against Chesapeake in a 9-0 win against the Skipjacks.
Baseball sweep
Harford’s sweep came by scores of 5-2 and 12-4.
In game one, a trio of middle inning home runs ended up being the difference for the Fighting Owls.
Joe Quelch started the inning with a single and Reyce Curnane belted a home run to give Harford its first lead of the day. Three batters later the lead doubled with a solo shot from Mason Hicks.
Hicks added an inside-the-park homer in the fifth. Hicks blasted a ball off the outfield wall, so hard, that the ball nearly rolled all the way back to the infield, giving, the Fighting Owls their first inside-the-park home run of the season.
Outside of surrendering two runs in the second, Harford pitching was lights out in game one. Carter Heller
(3-0) controlled the Falcons through the first five innings, striking out six batters. Connor Blantz (S, 2) came on late to seal the game, sitting down all six batters in two innings of work.
Quelch and Hicks led all batters with two hits each and Hicks and Curnane topped the Fighting Owls with two RBIs apiece. Blake Mayberry walked twice and earned the lone stolen base for Harford.
In game two, redshirt sophomore Ajay Sczepkowski homered twice and finished with five RBI, leading Harford to the sweep.
Sczepkowski was scorching hot at the dish, finishing 4-for-4. He also chipped in a double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth. His home run in the first was the lone bright spot through the first two and a half innings, as Harford trailed 3-1 heading to the bottom of the third.
The Fighting Owls turned things around from there, scoring six in the inning on an error, a three-run homer by Sczepkowksi, and a two-RBI single via Zach Smith.
Curnane made his mark on the contest in the fourth, planting a ball over the fence to score a pair. A couple of bases loaded walks and Sczepkowski’s single in the sixth accounted for the rest of the runs.
The Fighting Owls stand at 22-7-1 after the sweep.
Jeremy Lapp (4-0) earned the win in relief, striking out four over two and two-third innings.
Zane Grimes and Cam Kalandros (Bel Air) pitched one scoreless inning each.
Hunter Blair chipped in a hit, walk and stolen base.