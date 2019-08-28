HCC men’s soccer drops opener to Essex

Harford freshman goalkeeper Ben Florio (John Carroll) put on a stellar performance, stopping 14 shots across the 90-minute contest. His seven saves in the opening half kept the score line at 0-0 heading into the break. Essex came out swinging early in the second, scoring three times in the first 13 minutes. Harford finally found a goal in the 66′ minute, as Barrett Young threaded a ball around the Essex keeper and onto the boot of Auston Pellegrino, who finished with a left-footed strike for his first collegiate goal.