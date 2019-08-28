HCC men’s soccer drops opener to Essex

A half-dozen second half goals from Essex spoiled Harford’s men’s soccer season opener, as the Fighting Owls fell to the Knights, 6-1, Tuesday night at the Harford Sports Complex.
Harford freshman goalkeeper Ben Florio (John Carroll) put on a stellar performance, stopping 14 shots across the 90-minute contest. His seven saves in the opening half kept the score line at 0-0 heading into the break. Essex came out swinging early in the second, scoring three times in the first 13 minutes. Harford finally found a goal in the 66′ minute, as Barrett Young threaded a ball around the Essex keeper and onto the boot of Auston Pellegrino, who finished with a left-footed strike for his first collegiate goal.
The newfound momentum did not last long as Essex went on to score three more times in the final 20 minutes to head back to Baltimore with the win.
Harford drops to 0-1 (0-1 Md Juco) with the loss, while the Knights improve to 2-1 (1-0 Md Juco).